Advertisement

Pollsters lose big in 2020

Polls show President Trump and fmr. V.P. Joe Biden in a tight race, even as the Buckeye State leans further right.
Polls show President Trump and fmr. V.P. Joe Biden in a tight race, even as the Buckeye State leans further right.(Clear for all Gray stations)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Trump held onto Ohio on Tuesday night, clinching the states all-important 18 electoral votes. That was a surprise for pollsters who had predicted a very close race in the state.

So that leaves many people asking what happened?

Bowling Green State Professor and 13abc political analyst Dr. Melissa Miller Ph.D., says the formula did not pan out. “After the 2016 poll got it so wrong. The reputable polling firms realized that they had under-represented non-college-educated whites in their samples.”

Dr. Miller says, that group was added into polling at higher levels leading up to this election, but not enough. “It’s not that easy for pollsters to predict the exact composition of the electorate and know exactly what percentage the electorate will be for college-educated whites, non-college-educated whites, black women, Hispanic men, etc.”

This year, Dr. Miller says pollsters were off again, not anticipating the turn-out in Ohio for Trump that actually transpired, which is critical for a Trump win. “For Donald Trump, Ohio was a must-win state, he simply wouldn’t be in it any longer as the final votes are counted without the state of Ohio.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Findlay Schools anticipate job cuts following failure to pass levy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The third time’s not the charm for Findlay City Schools. For the third time this year, voters said no to an increase in taxes.

News

45 years later, the legend lives on: Exploring the “Edmund Fitzgerald” story at NMGL

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dan Smith
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering guided tours this weekend, exploring the history of the lake freighter's final voyage in November 1975.

News

What Happed With The Polls?

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump wins Ohio by 8 points despite polls predicting a very tight race.

News

45 years later, the legend lives on: Exploring the "Edmund Fitzgerald" story at NMGL

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering guided tours this weekend, exploring the history of the lake freighter's final voyage in November 1975.

Latest News

News

What’s next in tight race for Wood County Court of Common Pleas seat?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
A re-count could happen if certain criteria are met

News

Wood County election

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Navarre claims Lucas Co. Sheriff race

Updated: 2 hours ago
Navarre claims Lucas Co. Sheriff race

News

Trump campaign files suit in Michigan, Pennsylvania to halt vote count

Updated: 5 hours ago
Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

News

Wood Co. Library one of 16 library levies to pass statewide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
According to the Ohio Library Council, voter approval for library levies in Ohio was at 66%.

News

Mich. Secretary of State expects unofficial results by end of Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Secretary of State Benson said Michigan's voter turnout broke records in the state.