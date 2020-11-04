Advertisement

Striking worker hit by semi-truck at Toledo Coca-Cola

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person on the picket line at Toledo Coca-Cola was struck by a semi-truck Tuesday, but police say it looks like he intentionally walked into the trailer.

Police were called to the area around 1:15 p.m. They watched surveillance video of the incident, which allegedly shows the victim walking in a manner that intentionally caused him to be hit by the trailer.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

No charges have been filed as the case remains under investigation.

