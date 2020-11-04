Advertisement

Toledo voters pass income tax issues on ballot

City of Toledo officials make their pitch to voters once more, requesting they vote Yes on Issues 3 and 4.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three income tax issues on the ballot for Toledo voters have passed.

With more than 100 percent of precincts reporting and fewer than 13,000 votes outstanding, Issue 3 passed by a 59-40 margin. It is a continuation of the 3/4% income tax supporting city police, fire, and safety operations, the general fund, and capital improvements. It’s a tax that has been around for decades.

Issue 17 passed as well, by a 61-39 margin. It’s a new tax levy that allows for further improvements at all existing Metroparks and the completion of the Glass City Metropark.

Issue 18, a five-year renewal of a 1.8 mill tax levy funding Lucas County Children Services, passed by an overwhelming margin, 70-30.

Issue 4, a new income tax, looks like it will pass as well. The 1/4% income tax goes solely towards fixing Toledo’s roads.

