Advertisement

Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count

President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after stepping off Marine One and greeting supporters. Trump is returning from campaign events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after stepping off Marine One and greeting supporters. Trump is returning from campaign events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - WASHINGTON (AP) - Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. Trump campaign manager bill Stepien said in a statement. “President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

With the margin very close in what could be a deciding state in the Presidential election, the Trump campaign says it wants access to the counting process, as well as access to ballots already opened.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wood Co. Library one of 16 library levies to pass statewide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
According to the Ohio Library Council, voter approval for library levies in Ohio was at 66%.

News

Mich. Secretary of State expects unofficial results by end of Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Secretary of State Benson said Michigan's voter turnout broke records in the state.

News

NHA locations closed Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
This includes all NHA COVID-19 testing sites.

News

Olender likely wins Lucas Co. Court of Common Pleas judge race

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Olender has a 40K-vote cushion over incumbent Judge Alfonso Gonzalez.

Latest News

News

Gerken wins reelection as county commissioner

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Gerken claims 58% of votes.

News

Incumbents sweep to victory in local Ohio General Assembly votes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The AP has declared winners in all six local races for statewide offices.

News

Battle of I-75 tonight

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Kaptur, Latta win reelection bids

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Kaptur won by taking 73 percent of the votes.

News

Striking worker hit by semi-truck at Toledo Coca-Cola

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police said the victim was seen in video walking in a manner that intentionally caused him to be hit by the trailer.

News

Navarre claims Lucas Co. Sheriff race

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Navarre beats Warner, Mack as he receives more than 52 percent of the vote.