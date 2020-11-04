TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - WASHINGTON (AP) - Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. Trump campaign manager bill Stepien said in a statement. “President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

With the margin very close in what could be a deciding state in the Presidential election, the Trump campaign says it wants access to the counting process, as well as access to ballots already opened.

