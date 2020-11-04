Advertisement

What’s next in tight race for Wood County Court of Common Pleas seat?

A re-count could happen if certain criteria are met
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While there are a lot of unanswered questions in political races around the country, election day was relatively smooth in Wood County.

There are still some absentee and provisional ballots to be counted,, and those ballots could play a role in one race in the county that’s close.

Joel Kuhlman is unofficially up by 270 votes over Corey Speweik in the race for Wood County Court of Common Pleas. The race could come down to a re-count, but there are state-mandated guidlelines that have to be met before that happens. The specific criteria has to be met after the statewide certification, which is by November 18th this year.

Terry Burton is the Director of the Wood County Board of Elections.

“The threshold for a re-count to happen in Ohio is 1/2 of 1%. So once the count is certified, if the numbers for that race are within that threshold, the county board will set the schedule and move from there,” says Burton.

If the Wood County Court of Common Pleas race meets the threshold for a re-count after the statewide certification, Burton says the re-count would begin by the next week and be finished in a matter of days.

According to Wood County Board of Elections leaders, historically absentee and provisional ballots that come in after election day have not changed the outcome of races in Wood County.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pollsters lose big in 2020

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
President Trump held onto Ohio on Tuesday night, clinching the states all-important 18 electoral votes. That was a surprise for pollsters who had predicted a very close race in the state.

News

Findlay Schools anticipate job cuts following failure to pass levy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The third time’s not the charm for Findlay City Schools. For the third time this year, voters said no to an increase in taxes.

News

45 years later, the legend lives on: Exploring the “Edmund Fitzgerald” story at NMGL

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dan Smith
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering guided tours this weekend, exploring the history of the lake freighter's final voyage in November 1975.

News

What Happed With The Polls?

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump wins Ohio by 8 points despite polls predicting a very tight race.

News

45 years later, the legend lives on: Exploring the "Edmund Fitzgerald" story at NMGL

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering guided tours this weekend, exploring the history of the lake freighter's final voyage in November 1975.

Latest News

News

Wood County election

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Navarre claims Lucas Co. Sheriff race

Updated: 2 hours ago
Navarre claims Lucas Co. Sheriff race

News

Trump campaign files suit in Michigan, Pennsylvania to halt vote count

Updated: 5 hours ago
Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

News

Wood Co. Library one of 16 library levies to pass statewide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
According to the Ohio Library Council, voter approval for library levies in Ohio was at 66%.

News

Mich. Secretary of State expects unofficial results by end of Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Secretary of State Benson said Michigan's voter turnout broke records in the state.