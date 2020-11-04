What’s next in tight race for Wood County Court of Common Pleas seat?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While there are a lot of unanswered questions in political races around the country, election day was relatively smooth in Wood County.

There are still some absentee and provisional ballots to be counted,, and those ballots could play a role in one race in the county that’s close.

Joel Kuhlman is unofficially up by 270 votes over Corey Speweik in the race for Wood County Court of Common Pleas. The race could come down to a re-count, but there are state-mandated guidlelines that have to be met before that happens. The specific criteria has to be met after the statewide certification, which is by November 18th this year.

Terry Burton is the Director of the Wood County Board of Elections.

“The threshold for a re-count to happen in Ohio is 1/2 of 1%. So once the count is certified, if the numbers for that race are within that threshold, the county board will set the schedule and move from there,” says Burton.

If the Wood County Court of Common Pleas race meets the threshold for a re-count after the statewide certification, Burton says the re-count would begin by the next week and be finished in a matter of days.

According to Wood County Board of Elections leaders, historically absentee and provisional ballots that come in after election day have not changed the outcome of races in Wood County.

