Woman comes home to find naked man lying in her bedroom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a man with burglary trespass after a woman found a man naked in her bed.

Jermarla Quintell Jackson, 38, was arrested on Tuesday in the 800 block of Walnut. In addition to the trespass charge, he’s facing two charges of resisting arrest and one charge of disorderly conduct.

According to authorities, Jackson broke into an apartment in that location, and when the resident came home, she found him lying naked in her bedroom.

Authorities arrested Jackson in the apartment. They found signs of forced entry into the apartment.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.