Woman facing charges for Sept. shooting near Bowlero Lanes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of shooting another person during an argument in September near Bowlero Lanes appeared in court Wednesday.

Kennesha Green, 28, is charged with felonious assault. She requested to have her case continued until 9 a.m. Thursday. Her bond was set at $200,000.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 near Bowlero on Monroe St. According to court documents, Green pulled a gun during an argument and shot the victim.

