Wood Co. Library one of 16 library levies to pass statewide

Library
Library(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County District Public Library Levy was one of 16 library ballot issues that passed Tuesday in Ohio.

The 0.8 mill levy passed with an overwhelming 73% of voters approving the renewal.

Statewide, only one library levy issue did not pass, a 1 mill levy for the Portage County District Library. That levy failed by just more than 400 votes.

A 1 mill levy passed for the Birchard Public Library District in Sandusky County, and a pair of library levies passed in Seneca County -- a .6 mill levy for Mohawk Community Library and a .75 mill levy for Seneca East Public Library.

According to the Ohio Library Council, the average voter approval rating for the levies was at 66%.

“Yesterday’s election results make it very clear that Ohioans support their local libraries and are willing to provide them with the financial resources necessary to serve their communities,” OLC executive director Michelle Francis said. “Moving forward, we know that our libraries will be essential to Ohio’s recovery efforts.”

