9 year-old injured during TPD drug raid

The child was reportedly struck by a ricocheting shotgun pellet that penetrated a wall.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say a 9-year-old child was injured by a shotgun pellet fired during a narcotics raid on Thursday afternoon. That pellet was reportedly fired by a SWAT officer when a pit bull charged them while they were executing a knock-and-announce warrant in the 1000 block of Harding. Police say one of the three pellets fired appears to have ricocheted, traveled through a wall, and struck the leg of a child on the other side of that wall.

Officers called the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department and began administering medical assistance to the child, who was later transported to the hospital by a private ambulance service.

Acting Chief Mike Troendle said “This is a traumatic incident for everyone involved and we are fully supporting the child and wish him the quickest of recoveries. We will be working closely with the family to provide further assistance as needed. We understand the gravity of all officer-involved shootings and the importance of transparency on behalf of the police department. We will be providing updates as they become available.”

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the Internal Affairs division and the Firearms Review Board. Police say the officer is a five-year veteran of the force with no disciplinary action in his file.

