Calling all Lady Hoop Stars!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Police Athletic League is looking for 5th and 6th grade girls to play in this year’s league. School teams and club teams will be accepted.

The league will play on Saturday mornings beginning on November 21st.

The league will have Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

Call Gary Wolfe to reserve your spot. 419-360-2000

