Three victims transported to hospital in shooting incident near Bancroft and Collingwood

Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are three confirmed victims in a shooting incident a near Parqwood Apartments Thursday evening.

Sometime around 5:30 p.m., multiple people were shot near the intersection of Bancroft and Collingwood.

Police and first responders are on the scene.

This is an active situation, and this story will continue to be updated as more information is made available.

