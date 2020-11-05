Count Every Vote event comes to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of demonstrators gathered at One Government Center Wednesday afternoon, joining other cities across the country demanding every vote be counted before the winner is declared in the 2020 presidential election.

Many expressed their concerns about the actions of President Trump, who they say is interfering with the election.

One of the organizers of the event, Tricia Taylor-Lyphout, telling us she and others waiting for a winner saw this coming.

“One of the things we were worried about is he would announce that he’s won before all the votes were counted, he did that last night," says Taylor-Lyphout.

Neo Clesleontis and his wife drove up from Bowling Green.

“We haven’t had a president like this before who is trying to stop the counts of the election," said Clesleontis. “I’m at a loss for words, I don’t know what to say.”

Another item organizers say they were on the lookout for today was the president challenging absentee ballots.

Just a few hours before the event, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to halt the vote count in Michigan.

“They’re challenging the right to vote of military members that live in Michigan that had to send their vote in because they’re serving our country," added Taylor-Lyphout.

“Democracy stands on the pillars that are built by the people for the people," said Jarrett Cunningham, “I think it’s important every ballot is heard whether you cast in person or through the mailing systems.”

