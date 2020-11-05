Advertisement

Count Every Vote event comes to Toledo

The nationwide movement from ‘Protect the Results’ brought hundreds of organizations together to demand a fair election
Dozens gathered at One Government Center Wednesday afternoon.
Dozens gathered at One Government Center Wednesday afternoon.(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of demonstrators gathered at One Government Center Wednesday afternoon, joining other cities across the country demanding every vote be counted before the winner is declared in the 2020 presidential election.

Many expressed their concerns about the actions of President Trump, who they say is interfering with the election.

One of the organizers of the event, Tricia Taylor-Lyphout, telling us she and others waiting for a winner saw this coming.

“One of the things we were worried about is he would announce that he’s won before all the votes were counted, he did that last night," says Taylor-Lyphout.

Neo Clesleontis and his wife drove up from Bowling Green.

“We haven’t had a president like this before who is trying to stop the counts of the election," said Clesleontis. “I’m at a loss for words, I don’t know what to say.”

Another item organizers say they were on the lookout for today was the president challenging absentee ballots.

Just a few hours before the event, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to halt the vote count in Michigan.

“They’re challenging the right to vote of military members that live in Michigan that had to send their vote in because they’re serving our country," added Taylor-Lyphout.

“Democracy stands on the pillars that are built by the people for the people," said Jarrett Cunningham, “I think it’s important every ballot is heard whether you cast in person or through the mailing systems.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unusual atmosphere for BG-UT Battle of I-75

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
It was an unusual atmosphere for the first game of the year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Ottawa Hills Seniors weigh in on Election Day 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristian Brown
All eyes are on the Presidential election, including some students who are not old enough to vote.They are watching and waiting for their day at the polls. So how are they processing this year's election?Students at Ottawa Hills weigh in. Students say their generation will make a greater impact on voter turnout with the use of technology and they think they will drop the electoral college in favor of the popular vote.

News

It was an unusual atmosphere for the BG-UT Battle of I-75.

Updated: 1 hour ago
It was an unusual atmosphere for the BG-UT Battle of I-75.

News

Pollsters lose big in 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
President Trump held onto Ohio on Tuesday night, clinching the states all-important 18 electoral votes. That was a surprise for pollsters who had predicted a very close race in the state.

Latest News

News

Findlay Schools anticipate job cuts following failure to pass levy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The third time’s not the charm for Findlay City Schools. For the third time this year, voters said no to an increase in taxes.

News

45 years later, the legend lives on: Exploring the “Edmund Fitzgerald” story at NMGL

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering guided tours this weekend, exploring the history of the lake freighter's final voyage in November 1975.

News

What Happed With The Polls?

Updated: 5 hours ago
President Trump wins Ohio by 8 points despite polls predicting a very tight race.

News

45 years later, the legend lives on: Exploring the "Edmund Fitzgerald" story at NMGL

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering guided tours this weekend, exploring the history of the lake freighter's final voyage in November 1975.

News

What’s next in tight race for Wood County Court of Common Pleas seat?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
A re-count could happen if certain criteria are met

News

Wood County election

Updated: 5 hours ago