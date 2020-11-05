Advertisement

COVID cases continue to skyrocket, Ohio hits 4,961 new cases in one day

Nov. 5, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every single one of Ohio’s 88 counties is considered High Incidence, as the state sets yet another record for new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

4,961 cases of coronavirus were reported over the prior 24-hour period.

Every county in the state has seen more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. Putnam County remains the highest, 1,158 cases/100,000 people. The small county with a population of just under 34,000 has seen almost 400 cases since October 21.

The highest incident counties have similar demographics, mainly low population and rural, though the disease is widespread through Ohio, with the third and latest spike being higher than the ones before it, as far as cases are concerned.

The disease killing far fewer than it did at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, though hospitalizations have slightly eclipsed prior spikes.

