Hardiman sentenced in Charles Lake Jr. murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shaquille Hardiman, one of the men accused of killing Charles Lake Jr. in September 2019, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced Monday.

Hardiman, 26, will serve 4 to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter. Hardiman had been charged with murder and felonious assault.

Lake was shot and killed outside of his car in the 500 block of Elmdale Ct.

In September of this year, another man in this case was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. Stephon Gibson entered a guilty plea on charges of murder with a firearm specification and participation in a criminal gang. According to authorities, Gibson was the one who shot Lake.

