Horse found near-death makes remarkable recovery thanks to Wood County rescue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A horse found in horrific condition has made a remarkable recovery thanks to volunteers at a Wood County rescue.

On any given day, The Healing Barn in Millbury cares for about a dozen abused, abandoned and neglected horses. The newest arrival is named Lark. He was surrendered to the rescue earlier this year after someone reached out asking for help.

He’s one of the worst cases the rescue has taken in. The manager of the farm says Lark was skin and bones, and had a serious infection when they picked him up in March.

He is three-years-old, but he was in such horrible shape they thought he was only about a year old. Lark has made incredible progress in the months since then.

Corri Mayo is the manager of The Healing Barn.

“We are so thankful that he has blossomed as much as he has in such a short time. He is a wonderful horse. It is amazing what good quality food, vet care and time can do for a horse like Lark. We are the people who take the horses no one else wants or have given up on. We never give up on any horse,” says Mayo.

The rescue relies on donations to help horses like Lark. Nancy Swigart is grateful for all the people who have helped make the rescue possible.

“It’s amazing how people have supported our work for decades, and how much they care. They also know that 100% of their donations go to the animals, no one takes a paycheck here,” says Swigart.

Like most non-profits, raising money during the pandemic has been a challenge for The Healing Barn. There will be a virtual event for the rescue November 24-December 1 with some amazing experiences and items up for bid.

Get connected to www.thehealingbarn.org for all the details. You can also check out The Healing Barn’s Facebook page or call (419) 836-8367.

