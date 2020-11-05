Lucas County COVID numbers climb like the rest of the country

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The number of COVID cases is going up at an alarming rate in Lucas County.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the area had roughly 180 cases per 100-thousand last week, and this week it stands at 239 per 100-thousand.

The spread of the Corona Virus is happening at large gatherings where people aren’t wearing masks. Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski D.P.H. says “We’re working on five large family parties that have significant issues with COVID. A baby shower. We have two local weddings that we’re working on as well too where we have a transmission of COVID inside the reception.”

That leaves area schools vulnerable to COVID from the outside in, according to Zgodzinski. "As we increase with cases it’s going to be more difficult for schools to utilize all the great things that they’ve been doing to keep it out of their school system. So we’re going to see additional concerns according to Zgodzinski.

