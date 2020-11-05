Metroparks Meetup: Making merry at the Manor House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scavenger hunts, webinars, and even “decompression drives” through fall color have been added to the Metroparks repertoire this year. Now, the family tradition of Holidays at the Manor House is going virtual by necessity.

“We’ve actually been really lucky that we’ve been able to pivot very quickly, doing both in-person and virtualized content,” says Shannon Hughes, strategic manager of programming and interpretation for Metroparks Toledo. “As we know, winter can get kind of cold and chilly. People may not be coming to the parks as much to walk or picnic, obviously, so this is a way for them to stay connected to Metroparks and the holiday tradition, and see all sorts of wonderful decorations -- potentially for their own home!”

All 30,000 square feet of the Wildwood centerpiece will be decked out in garland and lights -- and while guests won’t be able to enter, there are still a few on-site activities to consider.

“We’re going to be doing our tree climbing programs at a safe social distance while lighting the tree,” explains Hughes. “Those will take place on the 12th and 19th of December, right alongside our virtualized programming for the holidays.”

For their part, the decorators are getting an early start this year, waiting until just after Halloween to haul out the holly: "This may surprise folks, but we’re actually starting on Sunday, November 1st, to allow only so many decorators in at one time to decorate their room. We actually ended up having to spread out decorator days over 2 weeks instead of the 3 days we normally do it.

The staff plans on fully decking the halls of the Georgian Colonial home by November 13th, with the virtual tour link going live at MetroparksToledo.com soon after.

