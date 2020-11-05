MI GOP Senate candidate John James calls for investigation into election loss

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Republican candidate for Senate in Michigan, John James says he has “deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised” and is calling for an investigation into his election loss against incumbent Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

James released the announcement on Twitter, saying “there is enough credible evidence to warrant an investigation to ensure that elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner.”

The Michigan Secretary of State website shows James losing to Sen. Peters by nearly 90,000 votes, a lead that appears to be climbing as more votes are counted.

Peters was declared the winner of the race Wednesday.

