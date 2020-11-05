Michigan voters pass Proposal 2

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Your phone and your privacy. Michigan voters this week overwhelming approved Proposal 2 which requires police to get a search warrant for your electronic data. The new the new amendment attempts to clear up any gray areas stating that police must get a search warrant to review any electronic data. If authorities want to search you computer, cell phone or gaming system a judge must approve it.

“The issue is privacy and we just don’t have it anymore. If we put something on a platform that’s still ours, our own content that’s what we own. You need a warrant at all times. If you think you got something that you can get us on then get a warrant,” said voter Greg Miller

People are protected from unlawful search and seizures under the fourth amendment of the united states constitution.

