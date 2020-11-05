Advertisement

Monroe man allegedly traveled to Toledo seeking sex with underage girl

Chandos Bemus
Chandos Bemus(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Monroe man was indicted in federal court Thursday for soliciting sex with a minor.

According to investigators, Chandos Bemus traveled to a hotel in Toledo on October 1. He had been conversing with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old female.

The person he was messaging and sending explicit photos to was actually an online Covert Employee, a member of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force in Toledo.

According to the indictment, Bemus used the messaging app Whisper for the alleged communication.

