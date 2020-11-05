Advertisement

November 5th Weather Forecast

Record Warmth On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with highs in the upper 60s. The sky will clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be sunny with a high near 70. The weekend will bring the potential for record highs in the low to middle 70s with more sunshine. More record highs are possible Monday & Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s. There is a chance of rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

