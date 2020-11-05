Ottawa Hills Seniors weigh in on Election Day 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All eyes are on the Presidential election, including some students who are not old enough to vote.

They are watching and waiting for their day at the polls. So how are they processing this year’s election?

Students at Ottawa Hills weigh in. Students say their generation will make a greater impact on voter turnout with the use of technology and they think they will drop the electoral college in favor of the popular vote.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.