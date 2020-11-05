Police arrest man accused of firing shots at man that struck key fob

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man when the bullet struck a key fob in the victim’s pocket.

Lanear S. Johnson, 29, of Temperance, Mich., faces a charge of felonious assault in Toledo Municipal Court.

According to authorities, Johnson shot at Demonta Heard twice on October 27 in North Toledo, with one of the bullets striking a key fob and coming to rest in Heard’s pocket.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

