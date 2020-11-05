Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of firing shots at man that struck key fob

Lanear Johnson faces charges of felonious assault for shooting at another man.
Lanear Johnson faces charges of felonious assault for shooting at another man.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man when the bullet struck a key fob in the victim’s pocket.

Lanear S. Johnson, 29, of Temperance, Mich., faces a charge of felonious assault in Toledo Municipal Court.

According to authorities, Johnson shot at Demonta Heard twice on October 27 in North Toledo, with one of the bullets striking a key fob and coming to rest in Heard’s pocket.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

