Three northwest Ohioans inducted into Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three northwest Ohio residents were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony Thursday morning.

Wood County resident David Ridenour (U.S. Army) and Lucas County resident Carolyn Nagy (U.S. Army) were inducted, as was Wood County’s David Chilson (U.S. Navy), who was inducted posthumously.

Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation honors the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame 2020 Class during its annual Induction Ceremony. Posted by 13abc on Thursday, November 5, 2020

A native of northeast Ohio, Chilson received his Master’s and doctoral degrees from Bowling Green State University. He was a professor of computer science at Bowling Green State University from 1978-2009. Ridenour retired as a captain from the Naval Reserve in 1996.

The medal award posthumously to David Chilson. (WTVG)

At Bowling Green, Chilson helped create the BGSU Student Veteran task force and served on the school’s Veterans Memorial Committee as well as boards for the Army and Air Force departments. He also oversaw the placement of five POW/MIA Chairs of Honor at various athletic venues on campus. He was an active member of the American Legion, served as president of both the local Kiwanis Club and the BGSU Retirees Association, was a Brush High School Alumni Association trustee, and was a deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green.

Carolyn Nagy (WTVG)

After serving in the military, Nagy focused her nursing career in the areas of management, education, cardiology, and trauma. As a flight nurse, she transported the critically ill to various facilities in the United States. She developed the Practical Nurse Program at Stautzenberger College and served as its Director until retirement.

Nagy now focuses much of her attention to the needs of women veterans. She serves as a representative of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Women’s Advisory Committee and is the coordinator of Women Veterans Initiative through United States Vets, Inc. Part of her focus is to identify women veterans and to increase the community’s awareness of women veterans and their needs.

David Ridenour (WTVG)

Ridenour led efforts to research and fund updates for the BGSU Memorial Hall of Fallen Heroes, resulting in the addition of the names of 34 BGSU students who died in service to our country. To further foster honor for the fallen, David directed the placement of POW/MIA chairs at BGSU sports venues. He helped form the BGSU Army ROTC Alumni Society in 2003 – serving as president since its inception – and served on the BGSU Veterans Memorial Committee.

A Vietnam veteran with a talent for photography, Nagy published a book of images he captured during a return trip to the country in 2013.

