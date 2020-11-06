3 killed in Toledo shooting; police seek killer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The manhunt for a killer is underway after 3 people were shot and killed in Toledo’s Old West End on Thursday night.

People are concerned for their safety and looking for answers about why it happened.

Toledo police responded to the call of a shooting at the Parqwood apartments around 5:00pm Thursday evening. By that time resident Louis Riley already knew what was happening.

“For a minute there it shook me to my core because I didn’t know what it was at first and then I was like that was gunshots and I shut my door,” said Riley.

The unimaginable was happening on the other side of the door. Three people were shot and killed. Those victims were Gary Witcher, 39, Deanne Himon, 41, and Tyrone Ursey, 29.

People living there tell 13abc that there was a disturbance outside. One witness says one car was ramming another. A few minutes later shooting started inside the apartment’s lobby.

“I’d seen a figure past me and I closed my door and then all of the sudden I heard gun shots rapidly,” said Riley.

Police reports say one other person was treated for injuries. The whole incident leaving people living here on edge.

“I’ll feel comfortable living here when they get a little more security and when people who don’t live here stop coming over here causing problems,” said a Parqwood resident who did not want to be identified.

“It’s sad that it happened here because this is a good place. I’ve been here four years I ain’t seen nothing like this,” said Riley.

The suspect police are looking for is D’Angelo Porter, 24. He’s wanted on three counts of murder.

Porter is also facing a domestic violence charge from October when he allegedly pointed a gun at the mother of his child. A warrant was issued for him in that case as well.

