All Monroe Public Schools students return to virtual learning

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan and Monroe County, the Monroe Public Schools announced all students will return to a remote learning platform beginning Monday.

In an announcement sent Thursday, the school district reached the metric threshold in its Return to Learn Plan. According to information from the Monroe County Health Department, the local case numbers are higher currently than during the state-mandated closures in the spring.

There were two new positive staff cases reported Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 11 in the district. There are currently 55 students and staff members in quarantine.

Students who had opted for in-person learning will transition to virtual learning, remaining assigned to the classroom teachers they have been working with since the start of the school year. Students enrolled in virtual learning will continue with their current programs.

The district will reevaluate health data the week of November 23 and determine if in-person learning can resume after Thanksgiving.

