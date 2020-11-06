Advertisement

Chemical spill has first responders checking on residents

Hazmat
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chemical spill in the neighborhood of Western and Spencer is releasing a strong odor in some Toledo homes Thursday.

According to Toledo Fire, a business spilled a chemical earlier in the day, which is causing the problem.

Firefighters are going door to door checking on residents to see if they’re sick.

Those in the area are asked to call 911 if they’re feeling sick and flush their pipes.

