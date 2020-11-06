Chemical spill has first responders checking on residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chemical spill in the neighborhood of Western and Spencer is releasing a strong odor in some Toledo homes Thursday.

According to Toledo Fire, a business spilled a chemical earlier in the day, which is causing the problem.

Firefighters are going door to door checking on residents to see if they’re sick.

Those in the area are asked to call 911 if they’re feeling sick and flush their pipes.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.