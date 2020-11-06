City of Toledo asks judge for permission to shutdown after-hours club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is working to shutdown an after hours club.

The club at the corner of Kelsey and White recently reopened after being closed for one year due to ongoing violence.

The first weekend back in action, a man was shot multiple times at the club. Now, the city is asking a judge to approve another year-long closure.

Neighbors say the violence is concerning and they want something done.

“They need to close it and not just for another year. They need to close it for good,” says Cynthia Garcia, a woman who lives nearby.

John Madigan is a senior attorney with the City of Toledo law department. He says COVID-19 has caused complaints about the underground clubs to jump.

As for the club at Kelsey and White, Madigan says the recent shooting is giving them grounds to shut it down again. A judge approved a temporary protection order (TPO) barring anyone from using the property. The City has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to approve a permanent injunction. That hearing is scheduled for November 17. If a judge approves the permanent injunction, the city will be able to board up the property for one year.

“The idea is to keep it closed as long as it is a nuisance,” says Madigan.

Meanwhile, neighbors say they are prepared to start a petition if a judge doesn’t approve closing the after hours club.

