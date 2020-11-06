Investigation continues into hazmat situation in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The investigation continues into a hazardous materials incident in Toledo that began on Thursday. It’s even affected some people who live miles from the original site.

Calls started coming in around 7 Thursday evening about a chemical smell in the area of Western and Corinth. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department confirms the leak came from a rail car at Global Chemical Resources.

Hazmat crews began doing air monitoring and taking water samples from the sewer system Thursday. The Ohio EPA continued testing Friday.

People miles away reported smelling the odor in the early-morning hours. Eric Worden says the pungent odor was in several homes on his block.

“As soon as I got to the front porch the smell was horrendous. It almost smells like paint and paint-thinner,” says Worden.

This is a fluid situation, but as of right now there are no mandatory evacuations.

