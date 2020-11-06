Advertisement

JROTC cadets give back in honor of their founder

Maj. Gardiner started the first program decades ago and died before most of today’s cadets were born.
Cadets with the Springfield High School JROTC spent the afternoon giving back to the wife of their founder in honor of his legacy.
Cadets with the Springfield High School JROTC spent the afternoon giving back to the wife of their founder in honor of his legacy.(Springfield High School)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Major John Gardiner left behind a legacy when he passed away in 2003. A retired U.S. Army officer, Maj. Gardiner started the first Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program in Northwest Ohio when he started the program at Springfield High School. That program continues to this day and on Friday, cadets gave back to a man they never met.

Maj. Gardiner’s widow, Maria, still lives in the area and is recovering from recent surgery, so the cadets took time after dismissal on Friday to travel to their founder’s home and rake leaves for her.

Springfield High School Principal Robb Brown reflected on Major John Gardiner saying in a statement, “I think I am one of the few people who knew the Major both as a student and ‘colleague!’ I smile, though, when I use the word colleague because he was in a whole different league! I was a young teacher returning to my alma mater and he was an enigma! I don’t know if it was his Irish brogue or immense charm, but it seems there was nothing he couldn’t do! It was he who began the culture of service that resonates yet today in our school. Few staff remain, and there are no students in the building, who ever met the Major - yet, we are all better because of the legacy he left. Citizenship, Leadership, Service. . . he simply provided the definition for these words. I am proud of our cadets who found a way to give back to the Major’s wife in such a fun way. What better way to spend a late fall day, right? Kids, fresh air, leaves, and service!”

