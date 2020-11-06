Local political officials preach civility after contentious election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Local election officials are asking for members of both parties to come back together as a contentious election seems to be nearing a close. This as ballots continue to be counted in states across the country and the legal fights over them continue.

Ohio’s portion of the election is well decided with the President winning handily. Leaders of both the Republican and Democratic parties of Lucas County each celebrating some victories. While also knowing there is work to be done, no matter who eventually becomes President.

The Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential race remains one of the most contentious we’ve seen in recent memory. Lucas County Republican leaders want to make sure it’s finishing fairly.

“We want everyone to exercise their constitutional right to vote, make sure it’s properly counted and all that. We also want to make sure games aren’t being played,” said Mark Wagoner, chairman of the Lucas County Republican party.

Democratic leaders are stressing patience.

“I respect the process, especially from states led by Republican secretaries of state. They said it was going to be a fair process, accurate. Even if they have to take their time,” said Michael Ashford, chairman of the Lucas County Democratic party.

Both sides have wins and losses. Republicans delivered Ohio for the President, Democrats seem very close to taking the White House. The real work begins after all that’s decided and both parties say that has to be together.

“Making sure we address the concerns out citizens are facing right now. That’s what it’s about. Coming back together, working together and bringing this country forward,” said Ashford.

“You need to find common ground. Things you can work on together. And I think there are lots of those sorts of things that the country can. And it’s also taking the tone down,” said Wagoner.

Republicans picked up a seat in the Ohio House and one in the Senate.

Locally Democrats picked up a Lucas County judge and added one to the Court of Appeals.

So it was a mixed bag of victories all over Ohio. We’ll do it all again in 2 years for statewide office elections including Governor.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.