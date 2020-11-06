Lourdes suspends all athletic events due to rising COVID-19 cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University is suspending all athletic competitions through at least Thanksgiving weekend. The university made the announcement as a large number of students are in quarantine and an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

The suspension will affect men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s bowling, and women’s wrestling. All had games or matches during the time period. Practices for teams not in-season have also been suspended.

The school will work with the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference to reschedule league games.

