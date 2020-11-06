Advertisement

Lourdes suspends all athletic events due to rising COVID-19 cases

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University is suspending all athletic competitions through at least Thanksgiving weekend. The university made the announcement as a large number of students are in quarantine and an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

The suspension will affect men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s bowling, and women’s wrestling. All had games or matches during the time period. Practices for teams not in-season have also been suspended.

The school will work with the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference to reschedule league games.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of Thursday shooting identified
COVID cases continue to skyrocket, Ohio hits 4,961 new cases in one day
9 year-old injured during TPD drug raid
Monroe man allegedly traveled to Toledo seeking sex with underage girl
No danger exists after chemical spill in South Toledo

Latest News

City of Toledo asks judge for permission to shutdown after-hours club
Two sent to hosptal after crash on Airport Hwy.
Toledo Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
All Monroe Public Schools students return to virtual learning