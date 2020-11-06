McDonald’s giving away free meals to military families on Veterans Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - McDonald’s restaurants in northwest Ohio are free meals to veterans, active-duty military, and their families on Veteran’s Day this year.

On November 11, when they present a valid ID, they can receive a choice of sandwich, drink, and small fries or hashbrowns. Meals will be available for carryout or through the drive-thru.

Customers will also receive an American flag sticker decal with their orders. When they post an image of the sticker somewhere visible to Facebook with the hashtag #McDSupportsVeterans, they will be entered to win a $100 Arch Card gift car and a $1,000 donation to the local veteran organization of their choice. Winners will be notified on Nov. 16.

“McDonald’s restaurants have always been a place to come together as a community and showcase support for our fellow residents,” Toledo area McDonald’s owner/operator Larry Ball said. “Veterans and active duty military personnel are truly the backbone of our communities and we are honored to take this day to recognize our local heroes across Ohio. But this program is more than just that, and we are thrilled to offer all our customers a way to easily showcase support for the veterans in our lives and communities.”

Sixty McDonald’s restaurants in northwest Ohio are participating in the event.

Toledo: N Summit Street; S Byrne Road; E. Alexis Road; W Laskey Road; N Reynolds Road; Cherry Street; Broadway Street; Manhattan Blvd; Secor Road; Main Street; W Alexis Road; Collingwood; Holland Sylvania; W Sylvania Avenue; S Reynolds Road; W Central; Monroe Street.

Archbold: South Defiance Street.

Bellevue: McDonalds Drive.

Bowling Green: E. Wooster Street; S Main Street.

Bryan: S Main Street.

Carey: South Vance.

Clyde: W McPherson Hwy.

Defiance: N Clinton Street; E. Second Street.

Fostoria: N Countyline Street.

Findlay: Trenton; Tiffin Avenue.

Fremont: W State Street; SR 53.

Genoa: Woodville Road.

Hicksville: E. High Street.

Holland: Airport Highway.

Kenton: E. Columbus Street.

Lambertville, Mich.: W Sterns Road.

Maumee: Arrowhead Road, Conant St.

Montpelier: E. Main Street.

Napoleon: N Scott Street.

North Balitmore: Deshler Road.

Northwood: Woodville Road.

Paulding: N Williams Street.

Perrysburg: Libbey Road; Fremont Pike, Dixie Hwy.

Port Clinton: N.E. Catawba Road; E. Perry Street.

Oak Harbor: E. Water Street.

Oregon: Navarre Avenue.

Ottawa: N Perry Street.

Rossford: Lime City Road.

Swanton: Airport Hwy.

Sylvania: W Alexis Road.

Tiffin: W St Hwy 18.

Upper Sandusky: E. Wyandot Avenue.

Waterville: Dutch Road.

Wauseon: N Shoop.

Woodville: W Main.

