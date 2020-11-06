Metroparks Meetup: Planting perennials with Toledo Botanical Garden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Botanical Garden has over 2300 varieties of plants growing on 60 acres -- and curators say now is the perfect time for you to plant certain hearty varieties for next year.

“Fall is a great time to plant, and a lot of folks like to take advantage of sales and discounts at the local garden center... but you really have to plant those plants now,” says lead horticulturalist Jonathan Milbrodt.

This week barely feels like fall, let alone winter -- but the whole point is to have your perennials take root while the ground is soft enough. “The key is planting now, 6 weeks before the ground freezes solid,” says Milbrodt, “so the roots have a chance to develop a bit and anchor that plant into the ground. From the refreezing and rethawing of the ground we get in northern Ohio from our temperature changes, that can actually push a plant up out of the ground -- of course, then it’s exposing the top layer of roots to the cold winter air when you really should keep those roots protected and insulated.”

Cutting back the landscape clutter now can save time in the spring, though it may be wise to maintain some winter flora aboveground. “It is nice to keep some perennials up for winter interest, like ornamental grasses,” Milbrodt suggests. “It’s also a good idea to keep other perennials with seed heads up, to provide some food for wildlife. Those can include coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, or Joe-Pye weed for the animals.”

This gem of the Metroparks also has the greenhouse space and resources to keep tropical plants going in our northern climate, though you may try your luck on smaller versions: “A lot of people have success overwintering some varieties of ferns, geraniums and even begonias in their homes over the winter,” says Milbrodt, “so hopefully people had already brought them in before the frost hit. A lot of people will [also] plant bulbs in October, but you can still do it in November -- just be sure to do it in the next couple weeks so those roots can establish for some good growth come next spring!”

Milbrodt recommends keeping track of what’s left in the garden to avoid confusion when the weather warms up again. “It can be really hard to remember after a long winter, come next spring when your neighbor or friend sees a certain variety of plant you have -- it can be difficult if you don’t have some notes on those and see what’s what!”

