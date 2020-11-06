November 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No changes…It will be mostly sunny and warm today with a high in the low 70s. Tonight will be clear and mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to middle 70s with more sunshine. Record highs are likely Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s. There is a chance of rain on Wednesday morning. Highs return to around normal later next week with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.