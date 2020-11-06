Advertisement

November 6th Weather Forecast

Record Highs Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No changes…It will be mostly sunny and warm today with a high in the low 70s. Tonight will be clear and mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to middle 70s with more sunshine. Record highs are likely Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s. There is a chance of rain on Wednesday morning. Highs return to around normal later next week with highs in the 50s.

