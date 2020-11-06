Now is the time to review your Health & Life Insurance

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - This week started open enrollment for those under 65 looking for health insurance, as well as medicare clients, but a few big changes have come this year, some due to the pandemic.

Local health benefits professional Kelly Parton with Health Markets in Maumee says now is the time for people to reevaluate their plans and talk to an agent about what’s best for their family.

Parton says networks have changed for many policies in Northwest Ohio on the medicare advantage side, so people need to check their plans and make sure their doctors are still in-network.

For those under 65 years of age, there are new carriers broadening their networks, meaning more healthcare options.

There are also carriers with both Mercy and Promedica in-network, meaning more doctors to choose from for those clients.

Another trend this year, more flexibility in plans due to lower rates on health insurance contracts.

Parton says this is due to companies being more competitive.

Another thing to look for when going over your plan is over-the-counter benefits, and seeing if more doctors in your network are allowing for telehealth visits so you don’t have to go into the office if you’re sick and can still receive professional care and medical advice.

Parton explains some plans allow those with medicare advantage plans to have $60-$100 allowances each quarter for over-the-counter medications.

“Carriers are more in-tune with what’s going on, so there is more help from the carrier’s standpoint," says Parton. “With tele-docs and nurses on call, there is more help for people and plans are more flexible with what’s going on with COVID. Especially for testing.”

In addition, this is still a busy season for the industry, with health and wellness at the forefront of many people’s minds during the pandemic.

“People should really ask themselves, where would we be as a family, if one of us got seriously sick or seriously injured, and one of us couldn’t work? Or two of us couldn’t work? That’s something people rarely ask themselves."

Agents can still look over plans in person and sanitize their office after each appointment but are also able to accommodate to ZOOM meetings and over-the-phone appointments.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.