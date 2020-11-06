Ohio tops 5,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, setting another record

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday was another record-setting day for Ohio coronavirus cases as the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 5,000 new cases in the last 24-hours. Those cases come one day after the most recent record-setting day for the virus in the Buckeye State, after more than 4900 cases were reported on Thursday.

Governor DeWine, on Twitter, said the increase in numbers is not due to an increase in testing, but rather community spread throughout the state. Those numbers have been increasing steadily over the last several weeks, rising from just over 2,200 one-day cases back on October 17. The 21-day average for new cases now sits at 2,900.

Another record-setting day of new #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations in Ohio. The increase we're seeing is not because we're testing more - it's because this virus is spreading more. It's up to all of us to help push this virus down. https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/gsVAKlYwsg — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 6, 2020

