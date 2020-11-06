Three juveniles arrested after stealing car, leading police on chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three teenagers were arrested after stealing a car and leading Toledo Police on a chase late Thursday night.

Police attempted to pull over a car just before midnight near Detroit and Monroe. The suspect car attempted to speed away, but the driver hit a curb and caused disabling damage to the car.

The 14-year-old driver fled the car and ran, but officers caught him after a short pursuit. He was charged with failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle, as well as various misdemeanors.

All three juveniles -- including another 14-year-old and a 13-year-old -- were arrested without incident and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

