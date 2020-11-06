Toledo Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday evening.

Jade Tompkins left her home in the 1000 block of Amanda in Toledo without permission, according to her guardian. Tompkins has left without permission before and stayed away.

On Thursday, Tompkins left home with a known friend from Odgen. That location, along with others, was checked by Toledo Police.

Anyone with information on Tompkins' whereabouts is asked to call Toledo Police.

