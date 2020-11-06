TPS admits to receiving ransom request in digital attack

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools administrators are now admitting they received communication from hackers demanding payment of a ransom.

TPS was a victim of a ransomware attack that exposed the personal information of employees and students, including an attack in September that forced the district to take down its site. However, when questioned in October, TPS deputy superintendent Jim Gant said the district was unaware of any ransom demands.

“We are not aware of being contacted at all regarding any ransom of all,” Gant said.

“No money paid because we were never contacted about any ransom. As far as we know, there was no ransom request that we are aware of.”

On Thursday, TPS admitted it had received a request for ransom from hackers.

“I can confirm we received communication from the hackers which referenced a ransom but we can’t provide further details at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” TPS executive communications director Patty Mazur said.

