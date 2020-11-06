Two sent to hosptal after crash on Airport Hwy.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday morning at Airport Highway and Garden.

A Jeep was heading south on Garden when it failed to yield at a stop sign, hitting a Cadillac that was eastbound on Airport. The Cadillac flipped once and landed upright.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

