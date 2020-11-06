With mounting cases, counties create COVID Defense Teams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Ohio saw a record-setting 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Friday. That number follows weeks of near-constant record-breaking daily numbers across the state. Back in October, Gov. DeWine asked counties throughout Ohio to set up COVID Defense Teams to help curb that community spread.

Most Northwest Ohio counties tell 13abc they already have a team approach to the pandemic involving area school districts, police and fire departments, city and county administrators, and health departments.

“These numbers are going in the wrong direction and in a serious way,” says Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “Every day this week. Every single day this week, Ohio has broken a new record for new cases.”

Most area counties say the spread of COVID-19 is happening through community spread. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says it’s currently following up on outbreaks linked to family parties, baby showers, and weddings. These are events where social distancing wasn’t followed and people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as a result.

