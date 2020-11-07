A night of violence leaves a community on edge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After three people were shot and killed in Toledo’s Old West End on Thursday night, a community is feeling concern for their safety with the suspect still on the run.

Toledo Police responded to a call for a hit-and-run accident in the area just after 5 PM on Thursday and were soon called to a shooting nearby. When they arrived, they found four people suffering gunshot wounds. Three of them, including 39-year-old Gary Witcher, 41-year-old Deanna Himon, and 29-year-old Tyrone Ursey Jr., were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe the two incidents -- the hit-and-run and the shooting -- were related. People living in the neighborhood say they heard a disturbance outside, one car ramming another, then gunshots inside the apartment’s lobby.

“For a minute there it shook me to my core because I didn’t know what it was at first and then I was like that was gunshots,” says Louis Riley, a resident of the Parqwood Apartments who says he immediately shut his door.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old D’Angelo Porter, now wanted for three counts of murder. He also has an outstanding warrant for domestic violence stemming from an incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at the mother of his child.

Meanwhile, residents of the community are on edge.

“I’ll feel comfortable living here when they get a little more security and when people who don’t live here stop coming over here causing problems,” says one resident, though most did not feel comfortable speaking to 13abc reporters on camera.

But there is help for those feeling shaken after a night of violence in their community. Joaquin Clintron, President and CEO of the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority, visited Parqwood Apartments on Friday with a counselor from Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services to offer any help they could give.

“The situation itself is sad,” says Clintron. “It should not have happened, but it did, and what is important to us is to make sure that we are here for the residents.”

Some of those residents say they’re concerned because Porter remains on the loose. Toledo Police listed his address as just a mile away from the scene of the crime. Toledo Police are asking anyone who may know his whereabouts to call police.

