Deadly rollover crash in Wood County

Officials say a pickup truck veered off the Greensburg Pike near Bradner
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRADNER, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead, another was airlifted to a hospital in Toledo after the pickup truck they were inside veered off the roadway and rolled.

It happened at about 7:13 PM November 6, 2020, on the Greensburg Pike south of Bradner in Montgomery Township. According a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, a 2011 Dodge Ram veered off the right side of the road where it overturned, struck several trees and caught fire. The two men inside were transported to separate hospitals.

Deputies say Larry Lawniczak III, 24, of Bowling Green, was taken by ambulance to Fostoria Community Hospital, where he did not survive his injuries. Nolan Garner, 21, of Bradner, was airlifted to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He was last listed in Critical Condition.

Wood County Deputies were assisted by Southeast 150 EMS, Bradner Fire, Wayne Fire, and Reinhart’s Automotive.

