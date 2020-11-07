Driver Causes Crash, Leaves Scene

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is on the run, a woman is in the hospital, and two vehicles are totaled. That’s after a crash just outside the Findlay city limits.

It happened at about 6:28 PM Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the intersection of CR 212 and CR 18 in Allen Township.

According to a news release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, a 2002 Dodge Ram drove into the intersection and crashed into a 2019 Honda HR-V. The woman who was behind the wheel of the Honda was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital. The extent of her injuries was unknown. The driver of the pickup, witnesses say, got out and fled on foot before first responders arrived.

Deputies describe both vehicles as “totaled.”

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Findlay Police, Owens Community College Police, Allen Township Fire, HANCO EMS, BG Towing, and Dick’s Towing.

