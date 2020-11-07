Financial experts urge calm despite pandemic and election anxiety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Throughout the presidential campaigns you have heard both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden tell you why their administration would be better for the economy. With the results of that election still hanging in the balance three days after Election Day, you could be wondering exactly how the next four years could impact your financial health.

Financial advisor, Kathy Pigott, a registered representative of Securian Financial Services, says the uncertainties of the pandemic and the election have caused her clients to ask questions.

The message: Don’t let politics wreak havoc on your portfolio.

“It really doesn’t matter which party wins," says Edward Jones advisor Robb Thomas. "It’s a matter of staying with good quality and good diversification in your portfolio. Historically the market is up 6% prior to the election in any election year and it’s up 6.5% after the election.”

Financial experts also encourage people to not allow political emotion -- or emotion, in general -- to affect how they invest.

“We don’t want people to panic," explains Thomas. "Investing is long term. We don’t want people to think short term. Buy high quality and you’ll be pleased with the results.”

In other words, have a plan and stay with your plan.

