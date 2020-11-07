Advertisement

Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania, projected as President-Elect

2020 Latest: Biden is 46th president after Pennsylvania win
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Democrat Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

Biden also carried Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to the presidency, flipping states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Pennsylvania was a must-win state for Trump.

The 77-year-old Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and sought to contrast his working-class roots with the affluent Trump’s by casting the race as “Scranton versus Park Avenue.”

Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in Thursday night apartment complex shooting
A night of violence leaves a community on edge
City of Toledo asks judge for permission to shutdown after-hours club
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
Ohio tops 5,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, setting another record

Latest News

Driver Causes Crash, Leaves Scene
Motorcyclist leads Findlay Police on high-speed chase
Deadly rollover crash in Wood County
Rare November warmth this weekend