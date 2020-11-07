Motorcyclist leads Findlay Police on high-speed chase

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcycle is impounded, but one day after a high-speed pursuit, the rider was still on the run from the law.

The chase happened within the city limits of Findlay, starting at about 9:35 PM Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

According to a news release from Findlay Police, officers attempted to stop a man on a 1996 Harley Davidson after “it almost wrecked and did a burnout.” After that, police say the rider took off on a high rate of speed, leading officers through town reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Police terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the motorcycle at W. Melrose Ave. and Anna St.

Police say the motorcyclist was later identified by bar patrons. Officers went to the home of the suspect where they impounded the Harley, but did not locate the rider. Charges are pending.

