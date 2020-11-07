Rare November warmth this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Highs in the 70s and tons of sunshine are expected all weekend, and even into next week. It’s something that doesn’t happen very often this late in the fall.

Scott Carpenter with Metorparks Toledo tells 13abc, “Typically, we do have some nice days this time of year… but to have a stretch like we’re experiencing this weekend is really a big bonus.” And this late in the year, Metroparks employees are usually prepping for the winter.

“We’re past the end of our regular season, so we’ve actually put picnic tables and stuff away,” Carpenter says. “We’re bringing some back out for this unexpected bonus.”

Beautiful bonus weather to bring Kris Hamilton and his family out for lunch Friday afternoon. Hamilton works in Toledo, and tells 13abc, “Taco truck’s going to close up in a few weeks, and they had some time off and the ability to come up to town, so decided to take advantage of the weather.”

Another family member adds, “The weather is so unbelievable for this time of year.”

If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, Carpenter suggests exploring. He says, “I would challenge people to use this bonus time to visit a park they’ve not visited before, check out some of the new places.”

And while you’re shedding the coat, make sure you’re keeping your mask with you. “The parks have been here throughout the pandemic as safe places to go,” Carpenter explains. “We just like to remind people to please bring a mask with you to the Metroparks, social distancing applies outdoors as indoors.”

