Warm weather creates outdoor dining boom in business for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been beautiful weather-wise along the docks on the Maumee. Boaters and bicyclists enjoying this bonus stretch of mild and sunny days, with diners flocking to restaurants.

“Our patio is open until the snow falls and we can’t do it any longer," said Real Seafood Company District Manager Kelly Becker. "As long as we can seat you outside, if you want to eat outside then we are going to be there to meet you.”

The Heights is taking outdoor dining to the next level. On the 12th floor of the Renaissance Hotel, the outdoor bar and grille towers over the river.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind experience, it’s a rooftop experience, the only rooftop in downtown Toledo," said Renaissance Hotel Food and Beverage Manager John Onsa. "You can get panoramic views of the city.”

Located on the 12th Floor of the Renaissance Hotel in Toledo the rooftop bar offers a 360 view of the downtown skyline. (Jack Bassett)

On top of colorful cocktails and a golden view, the restaurant is adding igloos to its skyline patio. The dining huts are fully decorated and available to rent starting tomorrow.

“Usually this is a lost space in the winter months when the temperature drops, and it continues to give us the opportunity for guests to feel like they are outside and utilize this deck," said Onsa.

Starting Saturday The Heights will begin renting outdoor dining igloos for small parties on its skyline bar deck. (Jack Bassett)

Down the road at Bellwether Cocktail Bar located inside Toledo Spirits, patio seating glowing in lights and garage doors open to offer a street-side view.

“This outside area throughout the summer has provided 80 plus seats for us, so that’s more people that we can have, more cocktails each night, and obviously more money coming into the bar," said Bellwether manager Rachel Parker.

With winter on its way Bellwether staff say they plan to follow in the Height’s footsteps, by rolling out igloos of their own and add heated spaces as well.

You can book a reservation inside an igloo at the Heights on their website.

